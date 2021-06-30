Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal was bleeding from head when police arrived, cocaine found nearby

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest affidavit for Daniel Crawford reveals what happened the night police found cocaine in his residence.

Crawford, who served as principal for Tyler Legacy High School, was arrested on Monday for possession of a controlled substance. Police said that it was found during an incident earlier in June.

According to the arrest affidavit, police went to the home after a call came in just before midnight on June 2 that stated a man was bleeding from his head and unsure how the injury occurred.

When police arrived, Daniel’s wife, Jennifer, answered the door. Police say she was frantic, repeating that there was blood and she did not know what happened.

Police found Daniel Crawford leaned up against a back door of the residence, face and neck covered in blood. There was what appeared to be a large cut on the back of his head. There was also a large pool of blood under him and two smaller puddles of blood across the kitchen.

Daniel told police that he did not know what happened, but he was okay and did not need assistance.

While searching the kitchen for what caused the injury, the officer saw a small baggie next to the sink that contained “a powdery white substance.” The substance was later identified as .22 grams of cocaine by the Tyler DPS Crime laboratory.

The baggie was collected by police. When asked about the white powdery substance, Jennifer said it was not hers and she did not know where it came from.

The affidavit states that both Jennifer and Daniel were “highly intoxicated” and there were no obvious weapons or signs of impact located around the kitchen.

Daniel resigned from his post as Tyler Legacy principal amid the investigation.

Tyler ISD released a statement about his resignation, saying that “Today, the district accepted the resignation of Tyler Legacy Principal Dr. Daniel C. Crawford. The district will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy.”

Gary Brown was named the acting principal until an interim or permanent replacement is selected. Brown was the principal of Tyler Legacy from 2012-2016 before moving to his job as Executive Director of College and Career at TISD, which he has held five years.

