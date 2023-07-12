SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — New details released in an affidavit revealed that the victim of a stabbing in Smith County was trying to calm down the suspect who witnesses said appeared to be “paranoid.”

Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged stabbing on Saturday, July 8.

The victim’s wife said they were at Flamingo’s event center for another coworker’s graduation celebration. She told officials that Correa was “extremely intoxicated,” and that he stabbed her husband for no reason, according to the affidavit.

The wife said she worked with Correa for several years and never had any problems with him. Her husband was acquainted with Correa in the past at a dinner gathering but they were not close, according to the affidavit.

She reportedly said Correa was drinking heavily and she had never been around him when he was intoxicated in that way. He started speaking strangely to her and another female coworker telling them they needed to leave because “something was going to happen to them,” according to documents.

Her husband then tried to explain to Correa that everything was fine and there was no need to worry about anyone at the party. Correa was allegedly paranoid and kept saying that something bad was going to happen to them, the affidavit stated.

While the victim’s wife went to the restroom with another female coworker, her husband said he would try to calm down Correa and followed him outside.

While the wife was in the restroom, her husband called her to tell her that he could not calm down Correa and was trying to stop him from walking out into FM 14 for his safety, according to the affidavit. After the call ended, the wife received another call from her husband where she heard the commotion and the call ended again.

According to documents, her husband called her back again and told her, “He stabbed me!”

She then went outside to find her husband in the parking lot where he told her that Correa stabbed him and told her that Correa left the area on foot. She got in their vehicle and started driving him to the hospital.

The victim’s wife called 911 and reported that her husband was stabbed by her coworker and that they were en route to the hospital.

Deputies met them and the victim was then taken to the hospital by ambulance where he had surgery due to injuries.

Correa was arrested on Sunday, June 9, after a search in Smith County.