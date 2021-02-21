After 4 month battle with COVID-19, Tyler family fights through days without running water

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With a boil water notice still in effect, many families are dealing with the aftereffects of the winter storm.

One family in Tyler was relieved to get their water back after losing it for days.

“Now we appreciate this liquid like gold because it’s really necessary for us,” Irma Valentin said.

Valentin is a single mother of four kids. The family’s past few months have been difficult after her son, Ray Valentin Jr. almost died from Covid-19 after his September diagnosis.

“He’s a survivor, four months at the hospital, two months in a coma, intubated. I almost lost my son. He’s a miracle,” Valentin said.

Now after being hit badly by the pandemic, the family dealt with the extreme weather.

Valentin said she is amazed by how the community came together to help those in need. She got free cases of water from Super 1 Foods on the northwest loop in Tyler.

“This is a blessing because it’s hard to find water. I just came from Walmart. You can find nothing,” Valentin said.

Before places like Super 1 Foods handing out water, Valenin said she resorted to scooping up buckets of snow and melting them on the stove for water to flush her toilets.

She said her family is grateful for having their water back and prays the same for the rest of Texas.