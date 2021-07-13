After July 4th, some local organizations still having trouble finding owners of runaway pets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the weeks that follow the Fourth of July, missing pets become a growing problem for several parties involved.

Liliah Pike is an animal control officer with the Smith County Animal Shelter who has experience with calls from concerned pet owners.

“Most of the time…dogs just don’t deserve what’s done to them,” Pike said.

She shares that the biggest surprise is a lack of microchips in pets the animal shelter picks up.

“There are very few dogs that come back with microchips and it’s so sad to see these dogs sit in the shelter,” Pike said.

Microchips are roughly the side of a grain of rice. They are injected under an animal’s skin and can show an identification number when a vet tries scanning for it. It is a quick way for a found animal’s owners to be found and contacted.

President of SPCA East Texas Deborah Dobbs said that the loud noise that comes from fireworks is the reason why pets flee.

“They’re sounds that are very much like gunfire and very nearby sometimes and it’s just absolutely terrifying,” Dobbs said.

Both organizations share that the first step in order to protect your animals is by microchipping them. This way, if your pet gets lost, both agencies can track them down.

LATEST POSTS: