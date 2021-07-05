Aftermath of Fourth of July weekend leaves Lake Tyler full of trash

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a busy Fourth of July weekend, Lake Tyler was left a mess leaving some residents frustrated.

Trash was all over the parking lot, grass and garbage cans leaving locals to clean up the mess.

“Well it’s extreme disappointment that people would take an area like this and do this to it,” Doyle Johnson, a resident at Lake Tyler said. “Some people seem to not care and others are very diligent about cleaning it up.”

Johnson said that he believes that ultimately it comes down to being responsible and picking up after themselves.

People are still swimming and doing other water activities in Lake Tyler and haven’t let the trash affect their summer.