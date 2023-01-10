ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A call for an alleged aggravated assault on Monday led to officials reportedly seizing more than $1,000 in cash, several guns and drugs from a Redland residence.

Angelina County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just occurred with both parties still on the scene around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect, Michael Burriss Jr., 21, in the backyard wearing a backpack.

Burriss was arrested for aggravated assault, and while going through the backpack, deputies reportedly found “a quantity of marijuana,” a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, a notebook that appeared to be used as a narcotics ledger and $1,345 in cash.

Deputies on scene contacted an ACSO Narcotics Investigator because they said there was reason to believe there were possibly more guns and narcotics inside the residence.

The ACSO Narcotics Investigator cited probable cause to get a search warrant for Burriss’ bedroom and the common areas of the residence due to the residence being occupied by other roommates. The roommates gave consent for the search of their rooms, the sheriff’s office said.

After serving the warrant, deputies located one firearm with a suppressor attached and one handgun that had the serial number altered, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also located 1.1 grams of cocaine and a small safe, the sheriff’s office said. The investigator obtained a search warrant for the safe and found 62 grams of cocaine separated into 79 separate baggies, ammunition and two machine gun conversion kits for Glock handguns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later that evening, the investigator recovered another Glock handgun and an AR-15 associated with the suspect, officials said.

ACSO said this is an ongoing state and federal investigation.