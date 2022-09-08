TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Digestive Disease Center of UT Health has a new tool, artificial intelligence. The new GI Genius™ module allows doctors to use artificial intelligence to identify cancer polyps that they might have missed.

The module works by using AI to visually highlight where polyps are while doctors are performing the colonoscopy. This means that there are at least two sets of eyes watching out for polyps, the doctor’s and the constantly vigilant AI’s.

Every year there are almost 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed, making it the third most common form of cancer in the United States.

“AI-assisted colonoscopy can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%,” according to UT Health.

Importantly, UT Health East Texas is the first first place in the region to offer this life saving technology. Click here to learn more about preventing colorectal cancer.