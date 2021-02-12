Ailing K-9 Juma honored for service in Wood County law enforcement

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Sheriff’s Office beloved K-9 officer Juma was retired in a “last call, last ride” ceremony Thursday in Quitman.

“I don’t know how many cars we had in the (honor) procession,” said Constable Kelly Smith, Juma’s handler. “I want to say 60-plus police cars.”

JUMA

He said Juma provided a way for people to better relate to law enforcement. “It really brought forth the importance of a K-9 unit in the community. And how they bridge the gap between us and the community and the youth.”

Last year, Juma was diagnosed with Addison’s disease and suffered declining health.

“She has frequent vomiting and diarrhea that is causing dehydration and/or significant weight loss

She has stopped eating and will only eat if we force feed her, which she vomits back up,” said her handler Constable Kelly Smith.

“She has lost over 10pounds and all of her muscles have atrophied. At this point she can only raise her head from time to time, and cannot stand or walk,” he said earlier this week. ” She is our sweet Juma and we are doing all we can to keep her comfortable.”

Law officers throughout the area took part in the ceremony to tell her goodbye and honor her service as law enforcement K-9. She was certified in finding narcotics and tracking and is credited with helping make arrests.