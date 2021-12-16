Air filter manufacturer, Camfil Inc., to build new facility in Kilgore, create new jobs

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Camfil USA, Inc., a company that manufactures premium clean air solutions, is planning to build a new location in Kilgore, according to the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC).

The new facility is expected to be in Synergy Park. Camfil is working with Site Selection Group, LLC and KEDC. The manufacturing business wants to invest more than $50 million in the facility, which will create approximately 200 new jobs in five years.

“We extend our most sincere thanks to the KEDC and everyone in the community who has supported our plans to develop this new facility,” said Armando Brunetti, President of Camfil Americas. “Our air filtration and clean air solutions business has been robust for more than a decade, and this new facility will help us improve service levels in the Southwest Region and continue growing.”

The new location will be Camfil’s seventh in the country. It will have the necessary equipment to produce a full range of air filtration products. The facility encompasses 350,000 square feet and occupies 43 acres. It should open in late 2023.

“The new facility in Kilgore is an important puzzle piece in our long-term North American strategy, and it gives me great pleasure that we are now moving ahead with this,” notes Dan Larson, Dept. EVP Supply Chain, SVP Operations of the Camfil Group. “My personal and Camfil’s commitment towards clean air for our customers and partners is measured not in years, but decades. I look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between the great state of Texas, the town of Kilgore and Camfil.”

The recent news about Camfil supports KEDC’s mission to produce more jobs in the city.

“Camfil is an impressive company, and it is an honor they have chosen Kilgore as its newest operating location,” states Bob Davis, Jr, Kilgore EDC Board President. “The company’s operation adds value to Kilgore in a number of ways. It is a high-impact project for capital investment and job creation that diversifies our economy and strengthens an international presence here. Camfil is a welcome addition to Kilgore and Synergy Park.”

The demand for Camfil air filtration products has increased since more businesses are focusing on their employees’ health and sustainability.

“Our company was already enjoying strong business momentum before recent events led to an increased awareness in clean air safety,” said Brunetti. “We are fortunate to have found a great location in Kilgore and look forward to investing in our workforce and the community.”