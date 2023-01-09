ALBA, Texas (KETK) — Alba-Golden ISD Board of Trustees approved a four-day school week three-year pilot that begins at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the district announced Monday.

“The vote follows months of research, discussion and reviewing input from both staff and parent surveys,” the district said.

Other East Texas school districts like Athens, Jasper, New Summerfield, and Timpson also switched to a four-day school week.

The first day of school for Alba-Golden ISD students will be Aug. 9 and their last day will be May 30.

Students will attend school from 7:45 a.m. to 4:07 p.m. with every Friday off. There will be no early release days and fewer Monday holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks will be the same length as the previous school year.

“Research shows that having and retaining the best teachers directly impacts student achievement,” said Macie Thompson, Alba-Golden ISD Superintendent. “We are dedicated to putting the very best educators in front of our students and providing them with the planning time they need to deliver high-quality instruction. We believe moving to a four-day instructional week will help us do that.”

The district said the switch will retain and attract high-quality teachers while giving more family time to students, teachers and families.

One of the goals of the district exploring a four-day instructional week was to increase planning time for teachers. Alba-Golden ISD staff will work one to two Fridays out of the month.

“We want to be a district that supports teachers and makes the best decisions for students, even

when they are bold ones,” said Thompson. “We have considered both the pros and cons and believe the benefits of a four-day instructional week outweigh the challenges.”

Alba-Golden ISD hopes that approving the 2023-2024 school year calendar in January will give parents time to make arrangements and adjustments to the new schedule before the start of the school year.