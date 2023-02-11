RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the 800 block of FM 17. According to Texas DPS, the crash occurred after a white Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line of FM 17 and hit the front left side of the bus.

Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office

First responders arrived on the crash scene quickly before the six students and driver were taken to a CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, according to authorities. Alba-Golden ISD announced that there were no major injuries and as of 11:10 a.m. students are starting to be released from the hospital.

The school district added that all parents have been notified of the crash.