RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the 800 block of FM 17. According to Texas DPS, the crash occurred after a white Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line of FM 17 and hit the front left side of the bus.

  • Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office

First responders arrived on the crash scene quickly before the six students and driver were taken to a CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, according to authorities. Alba-Golden ISD announced that there were no major injuries and as of 11:10 a.m. students are starting to be released from the hospital.

The school district added that all parents have been notified of the crash.


