ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD has selected a lone finalist for their next superintendent.

Dr. Shelby Davidson has been the principal of Van Middle School since 2012 and served as a Van ISD school board member and Board President from 1998-2011.

“AGISD is excited to welcome Dr. Davidson to our Panther family,” according to the district. “His proven track record brings experience and excitement which will open the door of opportunities for our staff, students, and community.”

Davidson has taught and/or coached at Wills Point, Van and Tyler high schools. He has a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Lamar University, a Master of Public Policy and Administration from Baylor University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

In 2016, he received a National Rural Education Association Dissertation of the Year Award and holds a Certificate of School Management and Leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education/Harvard Business School. He was selected as one of the top principals in Texas by Raise Your Hand Texas to attend the Harvard Principal Institute in 2017.

He served as an advisory board member for the Texas A&M A-Plus Project and as a Principal Advocacy Fellow for Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit organization that supports public policy solutions for Texas public schools.

In his personal life, he is the Pastor of New Beginnings Community Church near Van. He has been married to his wife Amanda for 26 years and they have three grown children, Cortland, Carli and Casi.

Alba-Golden Superintendent Macie Thompson will end her time with the district on June 30.