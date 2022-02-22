AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Alfonso Charles as the Presiding Judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire in four years.

Charles, of Longview, is the judge of the 124th Judicial District Court in Gregg County and has served as the presiding Judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region since 2018.

He is president of the See-Saw Children’s Place Board of Directors, board member of The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center Development Council and a former member of the Longview-Greggton Rotary. Additionally, he is a member of Longview’s First United Methodist Church and serves as a Sunday school teacher.

Charles is also board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a former member of its Criminal Law Advisory Commission. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Litigation Section, Criminal Justice Section and the Judicial Section, where he is chair of the Legislative Committee.

Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, Texas Association of District Judges, and Gregg County Bar Association. He is a former member of the Texas Judicial Council, Texas Indigent Defense Commission, Judicial Education Committee, Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.