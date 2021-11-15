All 7 counties under NET Health reach minimal community spread levels of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, all of the seven counties represented by the NET Health jurisdiction, reached minimal community spread levels COVID-19.

The Community Spread Levels are determined by the NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculations with the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the past seven days. The answer is then divided by the population and multiplied by 100,000.

There are three COVID-19 Community Spread Levels with the NET Health Jurisdiction: Minimal, Moderate, and Substantial.

Minimal Community Spread is evidence of isolated cases of limited community transmission case investigations underway. There is no evidence of exposure in a large congregate setting.

Moderate Community Spread is sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.

Substantial Community Spread is large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings for example: schools, workplaces, nursing homes, daycares, etc.

Photo courtesy of NET Health Northeast Texas Public Health District

The following chart represents the Community Spread Levels as of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15.

As of Nov. 15, the following numbers represent the total number of active COVID-19 cases in each county, according to the Department of State Health Services: