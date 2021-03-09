All-abilities children’s park to open in Carthage after unanimous vote

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Carthage will build an all inclusive children’s park after a unanimous vote.

Carthage and Panola College will partner up to allow children to play on ADA accessible equipment.

The park will also serve as an outdoor classroom for Panola’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program.

Instead of wood chips, the park will feature rubber surfacing, sensory toys, and a zero-entry merry-go-round and more.