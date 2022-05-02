NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — An all-abilities playground was recently approved by the Nacogdoches City Council, according to city officials. The playground equipment will be installed at Ritchie Street Park.

According to Nacogdoches officials, an all-abilities playground provides a place that goes beyond minimum accessibility standards to create play experiences that meet a variety of needs and interests, so children and adults of all abilities can interact and play together.

The playground will be built by GameTime, a company that has built several other playgrounds in Nacogdoches. Meeting documents say that the original price of the playground in December 2020 was $180,000, but officials say the price of the playground equipment has gone up. To build the original playground planned in 2020, there would be an increase of $46,000.

There were several alterations made to make the playground a complete inclusive design and added several extra elements. The current overall price totals $240,391.26.

An opening date for the playground is not yet known.