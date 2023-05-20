KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Air National Guard Band of the Southwest will hold what is likely to be their second to last performance ever at Kilgore College at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The band’s more than 30 members, along with the members of the other four Air National Guard bands, will all have their positions transferred to bolster the Air National Guard’s “cyber assurance” officials confirmed.

“In lieu of being funded more ANG positions, the Director of the Air National Guard determined that it was necessary to gain cyber professional positions at the expense of the ceremonial and outreach capabilities that bands provide,” Major Daniel W. Boothe, Commander of the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest

According to Boothe, cyber assurance will be bolstered across 33 states with the positions taken from the five Air National Guard bands.

“We recognize the critical need for cyber assurance to keep up with the pace of threats worldwide. We also recognize the need for public outreach to tell this and other stories about our ANG, and to positively impact recruiting, retention and to honor our veterans– all things that bands uniquely provide,” Boothe said. “We will continue in our mission to do these things for as long as we are able because we value and believe in the outcomes. We will continue to respect the difficult decisions our leaders must make in order to provide for our strongest defense at home and abroad.”

Their free concert starts at 7.p.m. in the Dodson Auditorium and after the band will head over to the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in Greenville, Texas for what they said is likely their last ever concert as a band.