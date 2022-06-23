ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has a located and arrested a suspect who authorities say confronted deputies with a rifle.

HCSO investigators were at a residence on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Raymond Loden allegedly confronted them with a rifle.

According to officials, Loden pointed the rifle at investigators and an investigator fired a shot at Loden. The sheriff’s office said he ran away from the scene.

Deputies and officers from several agencies have been in the area attempting to locate him. If you see him please contact the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.

The Trinity Valley Community College Athens campus was given an all-clear after being evacuated following a lockdown, due to the manhunt.

Marlo Bitter, TVCC Director of Marketing and Communications, said the campus was evacuated due to “an abundance of caution.”

APD said that the incident started a rumor that there was an active shooter, but there was no active shooter according to Athens Police Chief John Densmore.

“This is an armed suspect incident that is ongoing but not an active shooter situation,” he said.

TVCC campus police initially evacuated campus out of caution, according to Bitter.

“Campus PD’s first and foremost concern is the safety of students and employees,” said Bitter.