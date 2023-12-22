WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Spirit Riders are an equine drill team formed in 1996 and are a group of women from all over East Texas. After years of obstacles, they have gone from a team riding in local rodeos to getting their pro cards from the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.

“It will take your breath away to know that we started as a team that rode a couple of rodeos a year and now we have more than 20 performances in a season,” said Erica Bednarz, captain, Texas Spirit Riders.

Photo courtesy of The Texas Spirit Riders.

Photo courtesy of The Texas Spirit Riders.

Photo courtesy of The Texas Spirit Riders.

Photo courtesy of The Texas Spirit Riders.

Photo courtesy of The Texas Spirit Riders.

Photo courtesy of The Texas Spirit Riders.

Captain Erica Bednarz said it has been a dream come true, but it didn’t feel real until they got to the National Finals Rodeo Convention in Las Vegas.

“You walk through the door and you’re like, it’s real and we’re here and we’re part of this, and it’s real, and we’re from a little bitty town in East Texas, and now we’re here,” said Bednarz.

“Wow, wow, I’m a professional rodeo cowgirl, it was pretty exciting,” said Shelly Richardson, lieutenant with the Texas Spirit Riders.

Getting their pro cards didn’t come easy and they had to fight the stigmas that come with being an all-female team, but now their doubters are being left in the dust the ladies kicked up as they will be performing in over 20 rodeos across the United States.

“I am thrilled to be able to go out of state and to take this energy with us and to show everybody what Texas has,” said Richardson.

The women said you couldn’t have made it without all their supporters and fans. They added that they can’t wait to inspire more young girls on their new journey.

“You know, we were those we were those girls, we were those girls that never thought we would make it to this point, and, you know, we look at these young girls and go, you can do this too,” said Bednarz.

Their their next goal is to perform at the National Final Rodeo.