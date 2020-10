TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes on Broadway Avenue at the interstion of Gentry Parkway are closed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Tyler police officer Andy Erbaugh said that the wreck happened at 7:45 a.m. and is asking drivers to look for alternate routes to work or school.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Gentry is open, but some lanes are closed as a precaution.

Officers and emergency personnel are in the roadway. Avoid this area if at all possible.