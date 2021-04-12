All Longview ISD students back on campus Monday after ending remote learning program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All Longview ISD students will be returning to campus Monday morning after the school ended its remote learning program for the last six weeks of the school year.

The education alternative was implemented last spring as the pandemic spread around the globe.

While the program had been slowly thinning, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox says that more than 1,000 of the district’s 9,000 students were still not in class everyday.

He said their absence from the physical hallways affected their education and created a learning loss.

“It is still going to be a four or five-year process to get the students that are in school now back up to where they should be at their reading level. So, it is a tremendous task and it’s something that we’re prepared for and we’re looking forward to it, but it’s going to be… it’s going to be hard work for our teaching staff and our principals and our leadership team.” Dr. James Wilcox

For them to catch up, Wilcox said thye may have to implement extended days, or even longer years, for the students falling behind to make sure they meet their needs.

Families can still put in a request for remote learning under special circumstances, but these will be considered on a case-by-case basis.