GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City announced on Thursday that the the Lone Star Mower Racing Association (LSMRA) will be back in town for a morning race Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

The event will be held at Gun Barrel City Park located at 301 Municipal Drive. Registration/Technical inspections is at 8 a.m. Driver’s meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. and races begin at 10 a.m. This event is open to the public.

LSMRA was formed in 1998 as a chapter of the United States Lawn Mower Racing Association. Lawn mower racing originated in England, according to the LSMR website.

To learn more or to host an event visit LSMRA web page.