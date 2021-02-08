Alleged arsonist indicted in Coker Enterprises fire; woman indicted for tampering with evidence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people have been indicted for involvement in a fire at Coker Enterprises that took place last year.

David Woods of Tyler was charged with arson, while Jamie Mahon of Tyler was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Two different fires occurred at Coker Enterprises in as many weeks, one on Sept. 30, 2020 and another on Oct. 12. Woods was charged in connection with the Oct. 12 incident and it is unclear if the September fire is related.

Coker Enterprises is located on 7106 U.S. Highway 271 and sells tractors and outdoor power equipment products. No injuries were reported from either fire.

Woods and Mahon are still in police custody, with bonds set at $150,000 and $300,000, respectively.

Woods has been charged in the past with several occasions of theft of property and criminal trespassing. Mahon has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and several other related crimes.