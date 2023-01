EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a suspected Sunday morning burglary from a Dollar General store in Emory.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the following photos:

Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy of Rains County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said that if you recognize the person in the photos you can call them at 903-473-3181.