CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An alleged home intruder was shot in Camp County early Thursday morning.

According to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a report of a person breaking into a mobile home brandishing a knife on County Road 4151. The 911 dispatcher was advised that the intruder had been shot.

Deputy Brandon Morris responded and was backed up by Pittsburg Police Department Officers. Upon their arrival, the gun was secured.

The victim was taken to a Pittsburg hospital by Camp County EMS and later airlifted to a Tyler hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active and no further information is available at this time.