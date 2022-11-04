POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room.

On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding warrants and he is currently incarcerated in the Polk County Jail.

Through a lengthy investigation, authorities say, Chalamalasetty, was identified as the owner and manager of the establishment and was found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett.

Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty, for possession of a gambling device, equipment, or paraphernalia, gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place.

Per the Texas Attorney General’s Office, operating this type of establishment is a criminal offense, unless all payouts for winnings are in the form of non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties.

Sheriff Byron Lyons would like to remind the public that when these gambling locations open, crime always increases in the area of the establishment. The crimes commonly include armed robbery, illegal narcotics transactions, theft, stolen vehicles, burglaries, assaults, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, just to name a few.