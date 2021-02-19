Allen West, Chairman of Texas Republican Party says Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun was ‘unforced error’

(KETK)- Allen West, the chairman of Texas Republican Party, spoke to KETK about the multiple issues affecting Texans after historic cold weather and made comments about Ted Cruz’s trip to Mexico.

West compared Cruz’s decision to his own military experience.

“I would have never figured that once we had gone to that combat operation to take myself out of that battle and go on an r&r trip,” said West. “That’s something that I think was an unforced error by Senator Cruz.”

He also went on to talk about how the Democratic party was using information about Cruz’s flight.

“For the left to try to make this into a political hot potato,” added West. “They’re not asking for (Governor Cuomo) to step down and resign and we know he’s responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people there in seniors citizens homes in New York. I think that they’re once again overblowing and overplaying their hand.”

The Texas GOP chairman also made comments about Abbott’s and ERCOT’s response to the crisis in the state.

“I think that’s one of the important things you have to do. You have to follow up and make sure that people have done what they said they have done,” said West.

He also spoke about the type of resources the state uses for energy.

“I think that the over reliance on wind energy in the last two, three years. We’ve tripled that to 23-25% of our energy distribution system. We probably need to peel that back just a little bit,” said West.

West mentioned that one should always think about the worst situation that could happen.

“We knew about this winter storm, severe weather about 10 days out, so we should have started looking and think about things we could do,” he said.