TYLER, Texas (KETK) — If you’re feeling allergies coming on, ragweed may be the culprit. Ragweed produces a fine pollen that can spread everywhere and travel far.

“One plant can produce one billion grains of pollen in one season, and ragweed can move for hundreds of miles,” said Dallas Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor, Dr. Rajiv Pandit

Ragweed season in Texas starts in August and typically lasts until late October, early November, bringing discomfort for many.

“We see people come in with nasal congestion, post nasal drip, facial pressure, itchy eyes, runny nose, you name it,” explained Dr. Pandit.

Allergies can be especially dangerous for people with other conditions like asthma.

“People with those breath issues should be carrying an inhaler with them,” said pandit.

Allergists say they are seeing more patients seeking relief too.

“This year, we started our weed season a little slow. But Already we are seeing the effect of rising pollen count, particularly on the weeds,” said Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Goutam Shome.

Doctors recommend steroid-based nasal sprays like Flonase that can bring relief to allergy sufferers.

For those suffering worse than usual, a visit to your primary care doctor may help your case of the sniffles.