TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s springtime and allergy season in full blast around East Texas.

Which means it’s a common time of the year where allergies are a big problem for some people around East Texas.

Mold plays a big part in making some people feel the symptoms.

Mold spores are those very tiny particles that are invisible to the naked eye but can be found indoors and outdoors.

Doctor Justin Chen with East Texas Allergy and Asthma in Longview says they can really be found anywhere.

“You’re generally most prone to mold allergy symptoms especially outdoors if you’re around areas of undisturbed grass, uncut leaves,” said Chen. “Indoors if can be in buildings, workplaces, schools, or homes.”

Mold spores can also be found pretty much anywhere where it’s damp. Chen said it’s very common this type of year to be a victim but added you shouldn’t be too concerned.

“For most people, the symptoms are more annoying than it is dangerous, “ Chen added.

The doctor also tells us his best advice is make sure there are no water leaks around your home.

Stay home if your allergies are acting up and take over-the-counter medication to relieve symptoms.

Which many may experience because grass counts are being reported high across the area. Trees and molds are in the moderate category.