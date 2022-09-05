TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 100 East Texas schools have announced how they plan to show support to the Uvalde community on their first day back to campus.

Tragedy struck Robb Elementary school in Uvalde on May 24 after a mass shooting claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Tuesday is set to be the first day back to campus for Uvalde survivors.

East Texas Schools have taken to social media requesting their students wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for the Uvalde community.

School districts such as Whitehouse ISD, Tyler ISD, Brownsboro ISD, Kilgore ISD, Lufkin ISD, and many more posted updates to their social media pages reminding students to ‘Stand with Uvalde’ on Tuesday.