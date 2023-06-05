ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 271 marijuana plants were recovered in Angelina County after officials responded to a call of an unresponsive person on Monday.

Around 11:15 a.m., Angelina County patrol deputies and EMS responded to a call in the 600 block of Hulsman Road where an unresponsive white male was found in the same room where marijuana was reportedly being grown, according to Lt. Wesley Waggonner. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for the house and found the 271 marijuana plants, Waggonner said.

He said that the house was uninhabitable and appeared to have been damaged along with some walls being taken out.

Photo courtesy: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

A woman on the scene was arrested for failure to identify and another woman was detained but then released at the scene, according to Waggonner.

He said the man has since been released from the hospital, but additional charges are expected.