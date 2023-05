TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After heavy rainfall moved through East Texas Wednesday night and Thursday morning, about 3,955 customers are reportedly without power.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Angelina County – 178

Gregg County – 10

Harrison County – 494

Nacogdoches County – 146

Rusk County – 87

Shelby County – 96

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 319

Upshur County County Electric Co-Op – 2,625