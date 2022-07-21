UPDATE (2:30 p.m.) – The outage has been found and is now being corrected after nearly 800 people lost power in Tyler and throughout Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Almost 800 people are without power Thursday in Smith County.

A representative from Oncor said they have yet to identify the cause of the outages, but are working on it now.

Outages have been seen in Tyler on Highway 155 and Loop 323 with reports of street lights being without power at 1:15 p.m.

Two different outages have been reported in the area, and is restoration is currently estimated for around 3 p.m. on Thursday.