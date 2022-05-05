ALTO, Texas (KETK) — Alto ISD parents have been raising their concerns over the last few months over numerous issues at the school, fights, excessive cell phone usage, drugs and that’s just to name a few.

Parents and staff addressed many concerns to the Alto ISD School Board in an emergency board meeting on Wednesday.

Alleged physical fights, excessive cell phone usage, and drugs are just some of the things happening behind the classroom doors. Alto teachers like Rebecca Shatwell say the academic level these students are currently at is a critical concern.

“I teach high school math so one day I did a little experiment. I said guys what is ½ plus 1/3, go ahead and write it down on a piece of paper. They did and then I said give me the answer. They were allowed to work together but with no calculator. Not one single kid in that entire Algebra 2 class could add that together,” said Alto High School Math teacher.

Shatwell presented this to the board saying this is a severe academic problem that students could not display conceptual understanding at their level. Among the concerns were alleged fights breaking out including one that broke out in her own classroom causing her to receive neck injury.

“I was on paid administrative leave for a couple of days and I was getting ready to come back and the superintendent informed me Sunday by email that I am on paid administrative leave now,” said Shatwell.

Alto High School allegedly has had students without much supervision to the point of students going through teacher’s personal belongings.

“What I was told that the students were back there in all of my business and I know they were because I had some personal files in my desk drawer and those were sitting on top of my desk,” said Shatwell.

Alto’s superintendent and members broke for their closed session after hearing the parents concerns.

“I want our leaders to stay together and to stay focused. It really just takes good leadership. That’s all I can say,” said retired Alto teacher, Mildred Brown.

We did reach out for a statement from the Alto ISD board. We have yet to receive an answer to what they plan to do to rectify these issues and as for Ms. Rebecca Shatwell, the board voted to “non renew” her contract.