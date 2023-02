ALTO, Texas (KETK) — The Alto ISD Board of Trustees voted to move to a four-day school week starting in the fall of 2023.

According to the district, the board carefully weighed the pros and cons of the transition and reviewed stakeholder input.

Various other districts in the East Texas area have recently announced the switch to a four-day school week. Some districts said that the switch will help with teacher retention, while some parents are concerned with child care and meals.