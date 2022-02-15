ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Alto ISD, with the assistance of the Alto Booster Club, will be establishing a scholarship fund in memory Devonte Mumphrey by creating three fundraisers to raise money.

Mumphrey, who was a sophomore at Alto High School, died after collapsing during a basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8. He fell during the second quarter of the game against Mount Enterprise.

He was a basketball and football player and was also known as Vonte. Mumphrey was loved throughout the community and had been nominated for Week 12 for Mr. Texas Basketball, which is selected by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball.

The district and the booster club will have three different fundraisers throughout the month of February.

“CHANGING lives like Vonte” will run Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 25. This will be a change war between the grade levels to clean out the couch cushions, turn over their piggy banks and change lives like Vonte.

“Forever 13,” coined after Mumphrey’s jersey number, are bracelets that will be sold on each campus starting Monday, Feb. 28.

“You Good” T-shirt order forms will go home on Tuesday, Feb. 22 with all students. Order forms may also be picked up at the Alto ISD Administration Building beginning that day.

All of the money will go towards the Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Scholarship.