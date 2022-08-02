ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The Alto ISD high school football team was suspended from postseason for two years, a UIL committee decided during a meeting on Tuesday.

They will also not be able to play for honors or awards during this time. This comes after the school district misreported student enrollment numbers, said UIL officials. The enrollment numbers help decide what district and division Alto ISD will compete in. The football team is in 2A Division II, but they should be in 2A Division I, according to the UIL committee.

Three students showed up to school on Oct. 19, 2021 and they were not officially enrolled until Nov. 1, 2021 said authorities.

Officials held a hearing and had an attorney conduct an investigation to make sure there was not intent to misreport enrollment numbers.

Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said they had loose and informal policies regarding enrollment and they are going make changes so it doesn’t happen again. The misreporting of enrollment numbers was also due to an administration error, said officials.

There was a “toxic” situation at the high school because the counselor and principal did not have a good working relationship, said West.

A coordinator was also the person who submitted the enrollment numbers to administrators.

Alto ISD officials said one of the students, who was not enrolled properly, was an unaccompanied minor. All three students had unique situations, which might have created challenges for administrators, said the school district.

During the meeting, West asked to move districts this year so the junior and senior students could play as long as they could. UIL committee members that this would change a lot of schedules.

By 2023, Alto ISD can take action to move into a different district. They would need unanimous votes from the district they are leaving and the district they are hoping to join, said UIL officials.

In addition to not being to play in the postseason or for honors, Alto ISD will be under a probation period, so UIL officials will be monitoring them closely.

“If something egregious happens, the consequences will be severe,” said Mike Motheral, UIL State Executive Committee Chair.

The school district will also have to submit a report by the end of the year on how they are fixing their processes.

UIL officials said they were not trying to intentionally go after the superintendent.

“We’re trying to do what’s right for every school that is playing,” said Charles Breithaupt, executive director of the UIL.