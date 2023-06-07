ALTO, Texas (KETK) – A 27-year-old is dead after a tree cutting accident on Tuesday.

Cherokee County law enforcement got a call from a person in distress in the 11000 block of FM 752 outside of Alto. Authorities said 27-year-old Colton Sanchez was in a bucket truck cutting limbs when he was pinned in between a limb and the bucket.

When EMS and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Sanchez was reportedly unconscious. Personnel on the scene took lifesaving measures and Sanchez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Amber Hood requested an autopsy.