RUSK, Texas (KETK) — A Cherokee County woman is dead after a one-vehicle fatal crash on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on the southbound side of US 69 approximately three miles south of Rusk in Cherokee County.

DPS said that a preliminary investigation indicated that a woman driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Highway 69 at a high rate of speed when she suddenly swerved to avoid rear-ending the vehicle in front. The driver then lost control when swerving back to the right, causing the two right-side tires to break off and sending the vehicle rolling multiple times before finally landing on its top, according to DPS.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Erika Diaz, of Alto, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.