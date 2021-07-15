Alto woman dies in wreck after hitting back of a trailer

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – An Alto woman was killed Wednesday morning after hitting the back of a trailer, according to a DPS release.
The report states that at 10:40 a.m. 72-year-old Rebecca Stone Lindsey was driving south on HWY 69 five miles south of Alto. Linsey tried to change lanes and struck the back of a trailer being towed by an 18-wheeler.
Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as 52-year-old Edward Rhodes, a Nacogdoches resident. He was not injured in the wreck.
