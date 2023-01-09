TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Alzheimer’s Alliance recently created a free guide to help families caring for someone with dementia.

The web and print version of their Legal Guide for Dementia Care was made after receiving funding from the Texas Bar Foundation in hopes of being a life-changing resource for East Texas families.

Rebecca Smith with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County says the guide can help clarify certain legal terms and give people peace of mind as they plan for the future.

“It can be really costly and emotional whenever you make legal mistakes with dementia. For example, the whole process of going through legal guardianship, what does that look like? What does it mean to have power of attorney? Why is that important? There’s a lot of phrases and different steps that people need to know,” Rebecca Smith, marketing and education coordinator said.

The guide was made with information from elder attorneys, Alzheimer’s Alliance social workers, caregivers and the Department of Justice.

An online version of the free guide can be found online at Alzheimer’s Alliance’s Dementia Care U website.