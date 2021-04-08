Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County to move into longtime piano business building

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County will soon move into the Tyler Piano Co. building.

The non-profit acquired the 8,300-square-foot building located at 3531 S. Broadway Ave., as of Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

According to Stephanie Taylor, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, renovations will begin in mid-summer will open the new facility in the middle of fall.

“We’re so excited to finally purchase a new space where we can really expand our services and serve those who are living with dementia right here in our community,” Taylor said.

In addition to the expansion, Taylor said that the new building will allow them to do more programs at the new facility such as their counseling services and case management.

“We have our Day Club respite program and currently we aren’t hosting the [program] because of COVID, but before we did that at various churches…but that requires a really big space and if we don’t have a space big enough, we will have a waiting list,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that the program not only serves the person living with dementia but also the caregiver and that with the new facility, they will be able to offer the program more days per week.

“The facility will just allow us to serve more people,” Taylor said. “It is really exciting for us because currently our staff is really divided and our services are divided in three different locations, and so what this does is this is helps us move all under one roof.”

The move will include Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County’s partnership with UT Tyler and the Memory Assessment Research Center. When clients visit Alzheimer’s Alliance they can go through the memory assessment process and or they can be provided any of the services the Alliance provides all under one roof.

“We want to make sure that [the new facility] is a one-stop shop for anyone who is struggling with Alzheimer’s or related dementia,” Taylor said.