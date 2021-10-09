Alzheimer’s Association host 11th annual walk at Gregg County Courthouse

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Alzheimer’s Association hosted their 11th annual walk at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview on Saturday.

Their goal was to bring awareness to the deadly disease to be able to one day find a cure.

KETK’s Chief Meteorologist, Marcus Bagwell also attended the event as the emcee.

At the event, participants were given flowers that represented their connection to the disease.

Purple was for those who have lost someone from the disease.

Blue was for those currently living with the disease.

Yellow was for someone caring for a person with the disease.

Orange was for supporters and walkers.

There was one white flower that represented hope that one day it will be for a survivor of Alzheimer’s

“One and 3 people will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and unfortunately this has become a national crisis,” Jennifer Bowring, Director of Development, said. “There are more people are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.”

Most people in attendance know or knew someone affected by the sickness.

Mark Denzin, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Executive Director shared why he got involved with the association.

“My dad loosing his memory and not knowing who his wife of 50 years was, was hard enough,” Denzin said. “The fact that my mom had to become his 24 hour caregiver added a heavy burden on her.”

This walk is held annually in more than 600 communities worldwide.