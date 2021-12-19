AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl missing from Fairview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Fairview.

Hayley Giandoni is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 170 pounds and is about 5’4.

She was last seen in the 100 block of Stonehinge Dr. at 6 p.m. on Saturday and was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

