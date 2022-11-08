SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued on Nov. 6 for a 13-year-old that was abducted out of San Antonio, and it is still active.

DPS said on Tuesday they are no longer looking for a U-Haul vehicle.

The missing child is Luna Joanna, and she was last seen on the 11700 block of Spring Dale Dr. on Aug. 20. She is Hispanic, weighs 110 pounds and is 5’5″. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Joanna was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

DPS said 17-year-old Richard Xavier Rodriguez is the suspect. He is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes.