Amber Alert activated for 14-year-old girl abducted from Buda

BUDA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was activated on Thursday for a 14-year-old girl abducted from Buda, Texas near the Austin area.
Hillary Salcedo, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.
She is Hispanic, has red or auburn hair and is 5’4”. She weighs 105 lbs and has black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.
Authorities believe 28-year-old Hector Avila is a suspect. He is Hispanic, has brown hair and is 4’9”. He weighs 130 lbs and has brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his shoulder.
