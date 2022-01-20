Amber Alert activated for 14-year-old girl abducted from Buda

BUDA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was activated on Thursday for a 14-year-old girl abducted from Buda, Texas near the Austin area.

Hillary Salcedo, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.

She is Hispanic, has red or auburn hair and is 5’4”. She weighs 105 lbs and has black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.

Authorities believe 28-year-old Hector Avila is a suspect. He is Hispanic, has brown hair and is 4’9”. He weighs 130 lbs and has brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his shoulder.