HONDO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was activated Tuesday for three children who were abducted from Hondo, Texas.

Lucas Wright, Ariana Wright and Jonathan Wright were last seen on County Road 366 and FM 2676 around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 20. This area is near San Antonio.

Lucas is 9 years old with brown hair. He is 4’5”, weighs 70 lbs and has hazel eyes. Ariana Wright is 8 years old and has brown hair. She is 4’5” and weighs 70 lbs and has hazel eyes. Jonathan is 11 years old, has brown hair and is 4’8”. He also weighs 80 lbs and has brown eyes.

DPS believes Jonathan Wright is a suspect. He is 40 years old has brown hair and is 5’9”. He weighs 170 lbs and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket.

