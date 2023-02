SILSBEE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was discontinued after two children were reportedly abducted, according to DPS authorities.

4-month-old Aiden Langford and 1-year-old Aaliyah Langford were at the center of the Amber Alert out of Silsbee, Texas.

DPS suspected that Tiffany Weaver and Aaron Langford had the children. Officials had originally been looking for a 2005 Chrysler white van with the following Texas license plate: BP9V603.