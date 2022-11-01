ROSENBERG, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old who was allegedly abducted out of Rosenberg near Houston on Tuesday.

The baby is Leylani Ordonez, and she is Hispanic. She has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 25 pounds. Leylani was last seen wearing a Whataburger onesie. She was last seen in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue.

Police said the suspect is Alexander Barrios Orodonez. He is a 24-year-old Hispanic man, and he absconded with the child, said authorities. Alexander is 5’7″ and weighs 178 pounds.

Law enforcement are searching for a Green 2004 Ford F450 with the following license plate: T2160J.