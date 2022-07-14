UPDATE- The Coffee City Police Chief said the father has been located, but the mother and child are not believed to be with him.

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 10-day-old baby from Coffee City on Thursday.

CPS has been awarded custody of the child, but the parents fled with child, said Coffee City Police. The child has tested positive for narcotics, according to officials.

The suspect is Michelle Wolf, a white woman and Ricky Williams, a white man. The child is Ryder Williams and he was previously wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks.

The suspects were last seen driving a white truck of an unknown make or model.

They were last seen in Coffee City on or about July 5. Please call CPS at 903-203-7709 speak with Kayla Mullins or Contact Coffee City PD 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

Please call 911 to report whereabouts of child or the numbers listed above if they are seen in or around surrounding areas near Coffee City so Coffee City PD can respond and rescue the child.